Greece election: PM Tsipras faces opposition leader Mitsotakis

If opinion polls are to be believed Greece will have a new Prime Minister on Sunday. Current Premier Alexis Tsipras called for an early election after his ruling Syriza party performed poorly in the European Parliamentary vote in May. His main rival Kyriakos Mitsotakis is widely tipped to win, returning the conservative New Democracy party to power. TRT world's Melinda Nucifora is in Athens.