July 7, 2019
Iran Nuclear Deal: Iranian economy struggling under sanctions
On Sunday, new ultimatums loom in the stand-off between the US and Iran. This time, from the Iranians. Their threats to enrich uranium at levels that violate the 2015 Nuclear Deal, and demands of a better deal from Europe, all stand in defiance of US sanctions. But those sanctions have taken hold and Iran is struggling to keep its economy afloat.
