July 7, 2019
WORLD
Germany Politics: Merkel’s tremors spark leadership concerns
As the EU chooses its next leaders, there are growing concerns it may be about to lose Angela Merkel sooner than expected. The German chancellor has dominated politics in the region for nearly 15 years, but recent bouts of shaking have sparked concerns about the state of her health. Questions are being raised about who would fill the void she would leave on the global political scene.
