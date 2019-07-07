July 7, 2019
Iran set to exceed nuclear deal uranium enrichment cap
Iran announced that it will raise its enrichment of uranium, breaching the 2015 nuclear deal signed between world powers. This is the second time since the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. Iran now threatens Europe that it will begin to walk away from the accord unless it helps remove sanctions that block Tehran from oil sale abroad. #Iran #Trump #Nuclear
