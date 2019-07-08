Greece Election: Kyriakos Mitsotakis beats incumbent Tsipras

Greece has a new Prime Minister and a new conservative, right-wing government. Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party secured a landslide victory on Sunday, ousting the left-leaning Syriza party. Mitsotakis has promised to modernise Greece and improve its international reputation. After a decade of being considered the problem child of the EU.