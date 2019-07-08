Turkey-Bosnia Visit: President Erdogan to attend Balkans summit

Over the next two days, leaders of south east Europe will meet for a summit in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since the Bosnian war ended in 1995, maintaining peace and stability in the region had been prioritised by European leaders. But those involved have not been able to put aside their differences. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to arrive in Sarajevo on Monday, where he may play a mediating role among the leaders.