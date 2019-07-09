The Rise of Robots: Will workers really lose out?

We've seen plenty of predictions that robots are about to put everyone, from factory workers to journalists, out of a job, with white collar work suddenly vulnerable to automation. Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs around the world could be replaced by robots by 2030, according to analysis firm Oxford Economics. In this episode of Roundtable we'll be asking; Will workers really lose out to robots? Joining us at the Roundtable today, Richard Holt Head of Global Cities Research at Oxford Economics, Helge Wurdemann lecturer in medical devices and mechanical engineering at University College London and Virginia Matthews, writer for the Telegraph.