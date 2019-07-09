WORLD
Pitching to be President
There’s 16 months until Americans go to the polls, but the 2020 presidential campaign is already in full swing. More than 20 Democrats are battling to take on President Donald Trump, including Wayne Messam. The Mayor of Miramar, Florida entered the race proposing to cancel student debt, close the wealth gap and tackle climate change. But he hasn't been able to get his message out to as many people as he would like, after being excluded from the first Democratic debate. We asked him why. Guest: Wayne Messam US Presidential Candidate #DonaldTrump #Florida #UnitedStates #WayneMessam
July 9, 2019
