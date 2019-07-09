WORLD
Is the Czech Republic's Government on the Verge of Collapse?
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is facing some of the biggest threats to his leadership. Last month, a quarter of a million people protested in Prague, demanding his resignation. Then the opposition tabled a vote of no confidence. Now the Social Democrats are threatening to quit his coalition. So, will the billionaire businessman turned politician be forced out? Guests: Vit Novotny Senior Researcher at Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies Martin Michelot Deputy Director of the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy #CzechRepublic #AndrejBabis #Europe
July 9, 2019
