A Night of Defiance: FETO leader has been living in US since 1999

Turkey is about to mark the third anniversary of an attempted coup that rattled the country. 250 people were killed and more than two thousand were injured on July 15th, 2016. The government blames FETO. But what is FETO? And who is behind it? TRT World's Ali Mustafa explains. #FETO #July15 #CoupAttempt