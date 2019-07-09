Philippines police are operating a ‘large scale murdering exercise’ in their war on drugs

The war on drugs in the Philippines. Amnesty international has released a shocking report that lays out the extent of extrajudicial killing carried out by the police and their proxies there. The police's own figures put the number at six people killed a day in the three years since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power. That means just over six and a half thousand deaths. Amnesty says the real number could be double or even triple that.