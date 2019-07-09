WORLD
Duterte’s killer cops / NYT says sorry / Solar Abu Dhabi / Snowball dances!! - Newsfeed
- Amnesty says the police in the Philippines are operating a ‘large scale murdering exercise’ in their war on drugs - The New York Times says sorry not sorry for an advert it places looking for a a Nairobi bureau chief - Abu Dhabi opens solar project which can power 90000 homes - Snowball the cockatoo with 14 dance moves! #Newsfeed #Duterte #The New York Times
July 9, 2019
July 9, 2019
