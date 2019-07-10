Boeing sees 37% drop in first half deliveries | Money Talks

Boeing is on track to lose its title as the world's biggest plane maker to European rival Airbus. The Chicago-based firm says plane deliveries dropped by more than a third in the first half of the year. That's as the company struggles with the backlash over its 737 MAX plane, a bestseller than was involved in two deadly crashes just months apart. Paolo Montecillo reports. We unpacked the story with Skift Airline Weekly editor Madhu Unnikrishnan, who joined us from San Francisco. #Boeing #737MAX #Aviation