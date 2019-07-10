BIZTECH
Japan restricts supplies to South Korean smartphone makers | Money Talks
A decades-old dispute between Japan and South Korea is threatening to unravel their trade ties. Tokyo's restricted the sale of materials used to make microchips by South Korean firms. It accuses them of passing on supplies to North Korea. But Seoul says Tokyo's seeking revenge for being called-out on war crimes dating back to the second World War. And as Mobin Nasir reports, both sides seem ready for a showdown. For more, we also spoke to Seijiro Takeshita, dean of the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka. #Japan #ForcedLabour #TradeTies
July 10, 2019
