July 10, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Debating US Foreign Policy’s Effect on Illegal Immigration
Democrats running for president have taken Donald Trump to task for his stance on immigrants. But while many condemned Trump's detention centres, long shot contender Marianne Williamson took a step back last month during a televised debate. She suggested that the immigration crisis could partly be blamed on US foreign policy. Adam Pletts reports. #TrumpWall #BorderWall #immigration
