The Art vs Artiste | Showcase
He may be the president of the United States now. But more than a decade ago Donald Trump earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the host of reality show 'The Apprentice.' But since his election, that star has been vandalised countless times and the local city council even voted to remove it. This was old news until Star Wars icon Mark Hamill tweeted about how it should be removed and managed to once again, spark a debate about whether we should appreciate the art by separating it from the artiste. Sarah Tetteh, Founder of Showbizmama.com 02:06 #Art #Artiste #Trump
July 10, 2019
