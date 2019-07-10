Is the US Causing its own Immigration Crisis?

Has the US government's history of supporting coups and unfair trade policies in Latin America caused the immigration crisis the Donald Trump is rallying against? Guests: Jim Jatras Former Senior Foreign Policy Adviser in the US Senate Yasmine Taeb Democratic National Committeewoman Ravi Ragbir Leading Activist for Immigration Rights