MIGRATION CRISIS: Time for a new approach?
The recent picture of the father and daughter drowned trying to reach the US caused anger - and brought more attention to the issue of migration. But when the outrage subsides, where do we look for solutions? Joining us at the Roundtable Matthew Saltmarsh Senior Communications Officer, UN Refugee Agency; Lucia Kula Human Rights Lawyer, SOAS University; Ramzy Baroud Journalist and Alexander Betts Professor Forced Migration, Oxford University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #UNHCR #refugees #migrantcrisis #conflict #humanrights #migrants #IDPs
MIGRATION CRISIS: Time for a new approach?
July 10, 2019
