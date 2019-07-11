WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sharing Power in Sudan | Free Trade for Africa | Fighting Coal in Kenya
Sudanese and civilian leaders join forces to end a standoff that brought the country to a standstill. Is this a step towards democracy? Fifty-four countries in Africa launched a continent-wide free trade agreement. But why are some convinced it’s destined to fail? And after more than a year of petitions and protests, Kenya has been forced to halt plans to build its first ever coal-fired power plant. #ACFTA #africanunion #freetrade #AfricanUnity #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #decoalonise #nature #environment #kenya
Sharing Power in Sudan | Free Trade for Africa | Fighting Coal in Kenya
July 11, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us