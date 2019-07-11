BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US Fed chairman signals possible rate cut | Money Talks
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted the country's first interest rate cut in over a decade could happen this month. In a report released ahead of his appearance before Congress, he wrote that many Fed officials now believe various conditions have strengthened the case for a rate cut. In his testimony, Powell named risks to the US economy including a broader global slowdown, trade tensions as well as inflation that's fallen below the Fed's annual 2-percent target. #USFed #JeromePowell #USeconomy
July 11, 2019
