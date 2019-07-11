Conservative party candidates try to woo voters with Brexit plans | Money Talks

The two men vying to become Britain's next prime minister have squared-off in their first televised debate.. arguing over the prospect of leaving the European Union by the end of October. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and the UK's current top diplomat Jeremy Hunt say that if elected, they'd secure a better Brexit deal from the EU. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the incoming prime minister could have a tough time taking the UK out of the EU without stifling economic growth. We spoke to Chris Roebuck, an economist and leadership expert in London. #BorisJohnson #JeremyHunt #Brexit