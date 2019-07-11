US investor charged for sex trafficking ring | Money Talks

Wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged with operating a sex trafficking ring of underage girls. He's accused of recruiting dozens of teenagers, and using victims to find other girls he could then abuse. The 66-year-old has long been surrounded by the rich and powerful, including US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who have now distanced themselves from the registered sex offender. As Nick Harper reports, Epstein has pleaded 'not guilty' and is being held in New York. #JeffreyEpstein #SexTrafficking #SexOffender