July 11, 2019
US-UK Relations: UK ambassador to US resigns
The UK's ambassador to the United States has resigned after comments he made about Donald Trump's presidency were leaked. In an extraordinary diplomatic incident between the two allies, the president said he would no longer work with Kim Darroch, and called him 'wacky' and 'stupid'. The head of Britain's diplomatic service says the incident is unprecedented. Arabella Munro reports.
