WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sharing Power in Sudan
For the next three years and three months, Sudan’s military and civilian opposition will work together. First, Sudan will be in the hands of the military, then they're supposed to relinquish power to a civilian government. One politician called the deal the first step towards democracy. But many are still skeptical. Yes, the compromise triggered celebrations on the streets, but others felt it was a betrayal of a revolution that toppled Omar al-Bashir. Guests: Isam Abu Hassabu Senior Member of the Forces for Freedom and Change Azaz al Shami Human rights advocate Suliman Baldo Africa Program Director, International Centre for Transitional Justice #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #hemeti
Sharing Power in Sudan
July 11, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us