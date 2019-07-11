From Khayelitsha to the Cricket World Cup: The Gary Kirsten Foundation

South African fans haven't had much to cheer about at this World Cup. The Proteas were eliminated from the group stages and headed home wondering what could have been. BUT it's not all doom and gloom. One former player is inspiring a new generation of cricketers. Lance Santos reports. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame