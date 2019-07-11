July 11, 2019
A Night of Defiance: Ankara seeks closure of FETO schools
Since the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, the government has been seeking to bring the primary suspect to justice and to stop its illicit activities. That suspect is the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation known as FETO. One area of focus has been on hundreds of FETO-run schools around the world. Hasan Abdullah takes a look at the investigation so far.
