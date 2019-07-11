WORLD
CLIMATE CHANGE: A threat to human rights?
We know about the dangers to the planet posed by climate change but what will it do to us? A recent UN report warned that global warming could undermine the right to life, food, water, democracy and the rule of law - for hundreds of millions of people. Joining us at the Roundtable today: Anisul Huq, Minister of Law and Justice for Bangladesh; Kishan Khoday, Regional Team Leader on Climate Change at the UN Development Program; and here in the studio we have Ashfaq Khalfan, Policy Director at Amnesty International; and Muna Suleiman, Campaigner at Friends of the Earth. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #climatechange #humanrights #cleanwater
