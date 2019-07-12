July 12, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Brazil to cut benefits, raise retirement age | Money Talks
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has moved a step closer to achieving what's eluded many of his predecessors: reforming the country's pension system. His government says it wants to save money to spend on projects that will expand the economy. But critics warn the changes will hurt the poor and vulnerable the most. Paolo Montecillo reports.
Brazil to cut benefits, raise retirement age | Money Talks
Explore