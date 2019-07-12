California gym turns workout energy into watts | Money Talks

Would you like to get in shape but also make a contribution to improving the environment? Then this fitness studio might be for you. Members at Sacramento Eco Fitness aren't riding for miles but for watts instead. The gym is using its members' workout energy to generate electricity that's powering the facility. Sibel Karkus has more. #SustainableLiving #EcoFitness #Gym