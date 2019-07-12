WORLD
Artists Battling Over Their Catalogue
Taylor Swift recently named the world's highest-paid entertainer might own her fame, but apparently not her music. Swift has recently accused two major music executives, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, of quote "manipulative bullying." Braun recently purchased Swift's first recording company Big Machine from Borchetta, the former head of the label. Braun now owns the first six albums in Swift's catalogue. Swift argues that they cut the deal behind her back and she was never given a chance to buy her life's work. This is just the latest in a string of similar scenarios involving other artists past and present. Sally-Anne Gross, Programme Director of the Masters in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster London 01:38 #TaylorSwift #Catalogue #Music
July 12, 2019
