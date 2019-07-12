CWC19: World Cup On Wheels

It's been an exhausting journey for the teams and supporters alike at the Cricket World Cup. But no-one has had a longer trip to this world cup final than a pair of Indian cricketing journalists, Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi. Lance Santos went to meet them.