The Defeat of Rahul Gandhi

At the last Indian election, the main opposition party suffered one of their worst defeats in history. So it came as no huge surprise when the Indian National Congress’ leader, Rahul Gandhi quit last week. But in his resignation letter, he said he'd lost the fight against Hindu extremism. Abubakr Al Shamahi reports. #India #Muslims #BJP #Nationalism #RahulGandhi #CongressParty #RSS