The Resignation of Kim Darroch

UK Ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after leaked cables revealed his privately made criticisms against the US President. The incident caused a rift between the US and the UK, but also sparked fears that diplomats won’t be able to do their job if they can’t work in confidence. Melinda Nucifora reports. #UK #US #DonaldTrump #BorisJohnson #KimDarroch