Turkey’s Failed Coup | FETO Schools
The aftermath of Turkey’s failed coup on July 15, 2016 marked a turning point in Ankara's diplomatic relations with many countries. In particular, it inflamed tensions with the United States, which has refused to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen. So, where do these relations stand today? And while Turkey has shut down FETO’s educational institutions within the country, there are still hundreds of schools operating around the world. Where does the fight against FETO stand three years after the failed coup? #FETO #Turkey #July15 #FailedCoup #Bosnia #GulenMovement #TurkeyCoup
July 12, 2019
