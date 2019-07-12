BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Cryptocurrencies rally despite Trump's rebuke | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has joined lawmakers and regulators around the world in attacking Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, the Libra. Trump says the social media giant's venture will be unreliable and could be used to facilitate illegal activities. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also has serious concerns. But as Mobin Nasir reports, investors are brushing aside Trump's rebuke, just as they've remained largely unmoved by the threat of regulating the burgeoning industry. And for more, we spoke to Borja Seward from Vienna. He's the founder and CEO of fintech company, Lucus, which provides cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage services. #CryptoCurrencies #Libra #DonaldTrump
Cryptocurrencies rally despite Trump's rebuke | Money Talks
July 12, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us