UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay record $1.4B fine over opioid crisis | Money Talks
For almost 10 years, British multinational Reckitt Benckiser sold a painkiller packaged as non-addictive, but people got hooked anyway. After an investigation by US authorities, the company is about to pay a record penalty for its role in the opioid crisis that's killed hundreds of thousands of people in America. For more on this, we spoke to Nicolas Terry, director of the Center for Law and Health at Indiana University. He joins us from Indianapolis. #Opioid #ReckittBenckiser #Painkillers
UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay record $1.4B fine over opioid crisis | Money Talks
July 12, 2019
