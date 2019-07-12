BIZTECH
Italy's packaging machines boost economy | Money Talks
When you think of Italian products, you probably think of luxury fashion and food first. The country's main export, however, is machinery. The most popular -- automated packaging machines. They're faster than any person and can box up orders of all shapes and sizes. As Sibel Karkus reports, that's how Italy has sealed its position as the world leader in the industry. #Italy #Machinery #Amazon
Italy's packaging machines boost economy | Money Talks
July 12, 2019
July 12, 2019
