WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Night of Defiance: Twin officers killed in coup attempt
July the 15th is a day of remembrance in Turkey. Both for those who were killed during an attempted coup, and to remember how democracy can be fragile, but defended by the people. Monday marks three years since the failed coup which claimed the lives of 251 people. More than 60 were either police officers or soldiers. Yasin Eken tells the story of a family who lost more than one service member.
A Night of Defiance: Twin officers killed in coup attempt
July 13, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us