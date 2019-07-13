WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s Security Challenge: Turkey receives Russian missile hardware
The United States says its position on Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles has not changed. For months, Washington has been threatening to impose sanctions on Turkey because of its concerns about a NATO ally using the S-400 defence system. The first parts of that system have now arrived in Ankara. The Turkish Defence Minister has spoken to his US counterpart on the phone about the delivery, apparently their conversation lasted about half an hour and afterwards, the Pentagon cancelled a press briefing which was supposed to address the American response. Hasan Abdullah reports.
Turkey’s Security Challenge: Turkey receives Russian missile hardware
July 13, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us