July 13, 2019
Colombia Peace Deal: Despite progress, deal failing in many areas
Representatives of the UN Security Council are in Colombia to review the implementation of a peace deal which was signed almost three years ago, between the government and the FARC rebels. While progress has been made on some fronts, many of the deal's promises have still not been fulfilled. As Manuel Rueda reports, some former rebels fear for their lives.
