WORLD
1 MIN READ
Somalia Terror Attack: Tributes paid to slain Somali journalist
Tributes from around the world are being paid to Hodan Nalayeh, a prominent Somali-Canadian journalist who was killed in an attack in southern Somalia. Nalayeh was the founder of an online platform showcasing Somali culture. She was one of 26 people killed when Al Shabab militants stormed a hotel in the port city of Kismayo. Laila Humairah has more #Somalia #TerrorAttack #HodanNalayeh
Somalia Terror Attack: Tributes paid to slain Somali journalist
July 14, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us