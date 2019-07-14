July 14, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cricket World Cup: Hosts England against New Zealand for final
After seven weeks of nonstop action and drama the cricket World Cup comes to a close on Sunday. It's been a thrilling competition so far and just two teams remain standing. The hosts England will take on New Zealand at Lords, in cricket's biggest match. TRT World's Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports from London #Cricket #CricketWorldCup #Sports
Cricket World Cup: Hosts England against New Zealand for final
Explore