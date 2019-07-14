July 14, 2019
India Lunar Mission: India attempts historic South Pole moon mission
As the world marks five decades since the first Moon landing, another country is hoping to add an important chapter to its extra-terrestrial history. India's Space and Research Organisation will launch the country's second lunar mission on Monday. As Neha Poonia explains, there's a lot riding on it #MoonLanding #IndiaMoonMission #Chandrayaan2
