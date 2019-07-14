Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins epic Wimbledon 2019 Final after beating Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has won his 5th Wimbledon title, beating Roger Federer in 5th-set tiebreaker. The match will go down as one of all time classics. Defending champion Djokovic won the opening set. But the Swiss master came back in the second. Eventually, it was the Serbian star’s day. #wimbledon2019 #novakdjokovic #rogerfederer