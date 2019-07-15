WORLD
1 MIN READ
Joana Vasconcelos' 'I'm Your Mirror'
This next artist's work is anything but ordinary or mundane. She turns cooking pans into high-heels. Or she constructs a wedding ring from wheel-rims and drinking glasses. Portuguese artist Joanna Vasconcelos' two-decade-long career is now being celebrated in her home country with an exhibition of monumental-scale art installations called 'I'm Your Mirror'. We head over to a contemporary art museum in Porto now to see how she combines social critique with a sense of humour. #JoanaVasconcelos #ImYourMirror #ContemporaryArt
Joana Vasconcelos' 'I'm Your Mirror'
July 15, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us