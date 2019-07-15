Joana Vasconcelos' 'I'm Your Mirror'

This next artist's work is anything but ordinary or mundane. She turns cooking pans into high-heels. Or she constructs a wedding ring from wheel-rims and drinking glasses. Portuguese artist Joanna Vasconcelos' two-decade-long career is now being celebrated in her home country with an exhibition of monumental-scale art installations called 'I'm Your Mirror'. We head over to a contemporary art museum in Porto now to see how she combines social critique with a sense of humour. #JoanaVasconcelos #ImYourMirror #ContemporaryArt