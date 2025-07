An Istanbul Moment: July 15th, 2016

On July 15, 2016, gunshots, tank artillery and aerial bombardment shattered the stillness of a hot summer night. But over the course of the next 12 hours, the people of Istanbul would stop a coup, take back their neighbourhoods and reclaim their cities. This special episode of “An Istanbul Moment” honours not only the people who were there that night, but also the city of Istanbul.