WORLD
2 MIN READ
CLIMATE CHANGE: How can cities help?
More than half of us live in the planet's urban areas - and many of them are pollution blackspots. Are we in the state of a climate emergency? The UK and Australia certainly think so. But what does declaring a climate emergency mean and how can cities become part of the answer to climate change? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Shiulie Ghosh, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today is Alyssa Gilbert, Director of policy at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, Ryan Bellinson, PhD in Urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield and Mattheos Santamouris, Professor of high-performance architecture at the University of South Wales. #climatechange #cities #climateemergency, sustainability, buildings
CLIMATE CHANGE: How can cities help?
July 15, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us