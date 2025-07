Nejat Sati: Wildflowers

'If we could see the miracle of a single flower, our whole life would change.' This is what The Buddha once said. Nowhere is this philosophy more evident and inspirational than at a gallery right here in Istanbul where a Turkish artist's unique portrayal of wildflowers is blossoming. Showcase's Sena Arslan went there to check it out. #Wildflowers #Colours #NejatSati