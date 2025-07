26th Istanbul Jazz Festival: Aydin Esen

From elaborate concert halls to leafy parks and even on passenger ferries crossing the Bosphorus, the sounds of jazz are ringing out across this city. This year's 26th Istanbul Jazz Festival is in full swing with celebrated musicians from all over the world doing their thing. Aydin Esen, Composer, Key Board Player and Pianist 00:40 #Istanbul #Jazz #AydinEsen