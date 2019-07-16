WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan’s Forced Conversions
More than 90 percent of Pakistan is Muslim. But every year thousands of Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped, forced to marry and then convert to Islam. This year Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the case of two girls who were abducted and forced to become Muslim. But activists say that's not enough. Pakistan has no law banning forced conversions and the number of victims has spiked in recent years. So is it time the government took more serious action? Guests: Mehdi Hasan Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Fauzia Viqar Former Chair of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women #Pakistan #Marriage #ImranKhan #ReligiousFreedom #WomansRights
Pakistan’s Forced Conversions
July 16, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us